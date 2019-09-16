She sees P.E.I. from inside and outside, says new women in government leader
Sweta Daboo aims to get more women running for public office
The new executive director of the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government says she hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the non-profit organization.
Sweta Daboo just graduated from UPEI, where she spent the last year as the student union's vice-president academic and external.
She's always been passionate about equity issues, said Daboo, adding being a newcomer to P.E.I. helps her bring something new to the table.
"A fresh perspective is something else that I bring. I have learned a lot about this Island in a very short period of time," said Daboo.
"I have a little bit of an outsider's perspective, but also having evolved here over the past couple years. That has also translated in a little bit more of an insider's perspective so there's a bit of a duality there."
Her priorities include encouraging more women to run for public office and researching what barriers they face, she said.
Daboo also wants to work on making sure the organization is sustainable in the future.
