SUV driver ticketed in collision with P.E.I. school bus

No one is facing criminal charges in connection to a two-vehicle collision on Friday between a school bus and a white SUV.

However, the 51-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., woman who was driving the SUV, carrying five passengers, has been issued a summary offence ticket for driving through a stop sign.

"Through the investigation and statements taken, we believe that the driver of the white SUV failed to stop at the stop sign at the corner of Bannockburn and Kingston Road," said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

The ticket comes with a $200 fine and three demerit points.

The collision on Kingston Road left a school bus on its side. RCMP have not confirmed where on the bus the SUV struck.

'In this circumstance, through our investigation we determined that there was no criminality, there was no intent here. It was just a driver that failed to stop at a stop sign,' says RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Three of the 27 students on board were injured and sent to hospital. Two were treated at the QEH and one was airlifted to Halifax. All were considered stable.

Eveleigh said the penalty may seem minor after such a scary collision, which could've had much greater consequences, but all that was warranted was a ticket.

"In this circumstance, through our investigation we determined that there was no criminality, there was no intent here. It was just a driver that failed to stop at a stop sign."

It's not clear from the investigation why the driver didn't halt at the stop sign, or whether she was distracted or didn't see it, Eveleigh said.