Suspicious death on St. Peters Road under investigation

Charlottetown Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Thursday evening, according to a police news release.

Police remain on the scene at 48 St. Peters Road.

Charlottetown's major crime unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of the forensic identification unit. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.

No details were provided about the deceased person, or why the death is thought to be suspicious.

There is no risk to the public in connection with the incident, police said.