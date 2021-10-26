RCMP suspect arson in Crapaud fire

RCMP are investigating what they believe to be a case of arson in central P.E.I.

The report of a fire in a house at 371 Nelson St. in Crapaud came in at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP Const. Mathieu Aubin said there was no one living in the house, and no one was inside when firefighters arrived.

"We were told that nobody lived there for at least 12 years," said Aubin.

"We're looking into it right now, though the evidence suggests that the house was intentionally set on fire."

Most of the house appears to be destroyed, said Aubin. He could not release any further details.

The Crapaud Fire Department and the provincial fire marshal's office are assisting with the investigation.