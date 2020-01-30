Masks flying off P.E.I. shelves, despite assurances there is low risk of new coronavirus

Many P.E.I. pharmacies are having a hard time keeping face masks in stock, despite assurances from P.E.I.'s chief public health officer that there's very little risk of contracting the new coronavirus on P.E.I.

The new coronavirus has killed 170 people and spread from China to at least 17 other countries including Canada, where there are two cases in Ontario and one in British Columbia — all linked to recent travel in China. To date, about 99 per cent of the almost 8,000 confirmed cases of the virus are in China.

CBC News contacted several pharmacies in Stratford, Charlottetown and Cornwall and all say the masks are flying off the shelves.

"The other day I had one woman came in, and we had a dozen on the shelf, and she bought all 12," said Wally Kowalchuk, the owner of Wally's Pharmasave in Cornwall. He said he's been getting about six phone calls a day from people looking for masks.

"I know that person that came in said they were sending them home to family," Kowalchuk said.

Kowalchuck said he is now trying to buy more face masks, but said the wholesaler he usually uses is also sold out.

'All sold out'

"We had like over 100 units came in the other day and they were all sold out," said Jasjit Singh, a supervisor at Shoppers Drug Mart at University and Allen streets in Charlottetown.

Singh said he has ordered 500-600 more masks, and hopes to receive them soon.

Passengers wear masks as they arrive on a flight from Asia at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

"We have never sold [this] many, the way we're selling right now," he said.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office released a written statement Thursday afternoon reiterating that the risk of contracting the new coronavirus on P.E.I. and in Canada is low.

"If you are healthy, it is not necessary to wear a mask in public to protect yourself," the statement said.

"The most effective way to stay healthy during cold and flu season is to wash your hands, observe coughing etiquette, avoid touching your face, and get a flu shot every year. Stay home when you are sick to prevent spreading illness to others."

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control, said the one time it would advise the use of a face mask would be for someone who has symptoms and who is entering a health-care facility for treatment.

