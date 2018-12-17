P.E.I. surgeon accused of professional misconduct to appear before hearing

An Island doctor has been accused of professional misconduct involving prescribing medications without a proper diagnosis and engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient.

Dr. David Ashby will appear before a hearing of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island this week.

The college is responsible for licensing, investigating complaints and disciplining physicians on P.E.I. These are not criminal allegations.

Ashby is accused of prescribing anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications to a patient without proper diagnosis. The notice of hearing from the college alleges prescribing the medications was "outside the scope of his medical practice."

All allegations concern one patient

He is also accused of violating a doctor-patient boundary by having a sexual relationship with that patient, which the college alleges led to him providing the patient with financial support and improperly prescribing anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications.

According to membership information with the college, Ashby is registered as a general surgeon with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's ambulatory care services.

The CBC contacted Ashby but he declined comment at this time.

Ashby has not had a chance to respond to the allegations. If he's found guilty of professional misconduct the college may decide to impose a fine of up to $25,000, suspend or revoke his licence, impose restrictions on his practice, or take other action.

The college did not provide any further details about the charges. In the notice of hearing the college indicates it will be submitting writings and records made during Ashby's consultations and treatment of the patient, along with reports about him, which have been disclosed to him.

The hearing will begin Friday and continue until the college board makes its decision.

