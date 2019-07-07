Dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park on Sunday
Parks Canada issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park on Sunday.
Visitors recommended not to enter the water
Parks Canada issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park on Sunday.
Officials said in a press release that entering the water under such conditions is not recommended.
Rip currents can form during high surf times, the release states. The currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach.
Parks Canada advises that if someone is caught in a rip current they should stay calm, attract attention, conserve energy and tread water because waves can assist bringing someone back to shore.
If that doesn't work, swim parallel to shore out of the current toward breaking waves, the release said.
More P.E.I. news
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.