Parks Canada issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park on Sunday.

Officials said in a press release that entering the water under such conditions is not recommended.

Rip currents can form during high surf times, the release states. The currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach.

Parks Canada advises that if someone is caught in a rip current they should stay calm, attract attention, conserve energy and tread water because waves can assist bringing someone back to shore.

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

If that doesn't work, swim parallel to shore out of the current toward breaking waves, the release said.

