Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park on Thursday
Entering the water is not recommended
Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous and entering the water is not recommended for Thursday, say Parks Canada officials in a release.
Rip currents are possible along the shores due to high winds and resulting surf conditions.
Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. The water returns to sea is to form a rip current, a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore. Swimmers can become trapped in the current and be swept offshore.
Parks Canada advises that if someone is caught in a rip current they should stay calm, attract attention, conserve energy and tread water until help arrives.
You can also try swimming parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, and then make your way to the beach.
