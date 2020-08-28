P.E.I. surf conditions rated as dangerous Friday

P.E.I. National Park is experiencing dangerous surf conditions Friday, and Parks Canada is recommending against swimming.

Strong winds have been blowing across the Island for much of this week. Winds are forecast to remain relatively strong through the weekend.

P.E.I. beaches are prone to rip currents. These happen when high waves pile water up onto the beach, which then rushes away in narrow channels. The resulting currents are too strong to swim against.

If you are caught in a rip current, you should not attempt to swim directly back to shore. Stay calm, try to attract attention. If there is no help coming, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, and then swim in.

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

The recent rough weather has also churned up cooler deep waters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

On Wednesday, Parks Canada was reporting a water temperature of 18 Celsius; that has since dropped to 16 C.

More from CBC P.E.I.