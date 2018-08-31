Dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park for 3rd day in a row
Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous for the third day in a row.
Parks Canada recommends swimmers stay out of the water
Parks Canada issued a warning for the national park Friday, saying entering the water is not recommended, particularly as rip currents may form.
"The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore," the warning said.
"Swimmers are advised not to panic if they get caught in a rip current, but to remain calm and swim parallel to shore to get out of the current; then swim back to shore."
