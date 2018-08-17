Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada has issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park Friday.

The surf is high in the park despite light winds.

In high surf conditions rip currents can form that are dangerous to swimmers. Rip currents run away from the shore, and are too fast for people to swim against.

In high surf conditions, rip currents can form that are dangerous to swimmers. (John Robertson/CBC)

Parks Canada says entering the water is not recommended.

Swimmers caught in a rip current should not try to swim against it. Remain calm and swim parallel to the shore.

This sign illustrates what swimmers should do if they're caught in rip currents. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

