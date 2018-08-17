New
Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park
Parks Canada has issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park Friday.
Possibility of rip currents
Parks Canada has issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park Friday.
The surf is high in the park despite light winds.
In high surf conditions rip currents can form that are dangerous to swimmers. Rip currents run away from the shore, and are too fast for people to swim against.
Parks Canada says entering the water is not recommended.
Swimmers caught in a rip current should not try to swim against it. Remain calm and swim parallel to the shore.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.