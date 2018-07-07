Dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park on Saturday

Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are currently considered dangerous and Parks Canada is asking visitors not to enter the water.

These beaches include Brackley, Cavendish, Cavendish Campground, Stanhope, North Rustico, Ross Lane and Greenwich.

"Rip currents are a hazard on P.E.I. beaches and form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach," Parks Canada said in a release.

"One of the ways this water returns to sea is to form a rip current, a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore. The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore."

Swimmers are advised not to panic if they get caught in a rip current, but to remain calm and swim parallel to shore to get out of the current; then swim back to shore, the release said.

Conditions are calm at other beaches across the province. Although, swimmers at Cabot Beach, Cedar Dunes and Chelton should use caution when entering the water as those beaches have a caution alert.

More P.E.I. news