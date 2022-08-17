Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are dangerous and visitors are advised not to enter the water, according to a warning issued by Parks Canada Wednesday.

Rip currents are a hazard on P.E.I. beaches. They form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach.

A rip current forms when the water runs back out to sea in a narrow channel Swimmers can become trapped in the rapidly moving current and get swept offshore.

This image illustrates that to escape from a rip current, you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

The best defence against a rip current is to stay on the beach.

Swimmers who do get caught in a rip current are advised to stay calm, attract attention and conserve energy — the current is too strong and fighting it will lead to fatigue. Swimmers are advised to tread water and let the waves assist them back to shore, or swim parallel to the shore out of the current.