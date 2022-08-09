Surf conditions remain dangerous in P.E.I. National Park
Rip currents may be formed along the shores, warns Parks Canada
Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are dangerous for the second day in a row Tuesday, and visitors are advised not to enter the water, according to a warning issued by Parks Canada.
P.E.I. beaches are prone to rip currents, which form when waves push a lot of water onto the beach. In a rip current, the water runs back out to sea in a narrow channel. The current is too fast to swim against, and people caught can be swept out into deep water.
The best defence against a rip current is to stay on the beach.
Should you be caught in a rip current do not attempt to swim directly to shore. The current is too strong and fighting it will tire you out.
If there is someone on shore who can throw you a line, try to attract their attention. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the rip current. The waves will then assist you in making it back to the beach.
