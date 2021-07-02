Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

Staff at P.E.I. National Park have issued a warning regarding surf conditions Friday.

High surf has made swimming in the park dangerous.

P.E.I. beaches are prone to rip currents, which form when waves push a lot of water onto the beach. In a rip current, the water runs back out to sea in a narrow channel. The current is too fast to swim against, and people caught can be swept out into deep water.

The best defence against a rip current is to stay on the beach.

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

Should you be caught in a rip current do not attempt to swim directly to shore. The current is too strong and fighting it will tire you out.

If there is someone on shore who can throw you a line, try to attract their attention. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the rip current. The waves will then assist you in making it back to the beach.

