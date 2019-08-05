Surf conditions 'dangerous' on P.E.I., Parks Canada warns

Parks Canada issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park Monday.

Visitors are strongly advised not to enter the water in these conditions, officials said in a media release.

Parks Canada warns that in high surf conditions, rip currents can form that are dangerous to swimmers.

Rip currents run away from the shore and are too fast for people to swim against, the agency said in a news release.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach.

One of the ways this water returns to sea is to form a rip current — a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore, the release says. The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore.

If you do find yourself in a rip current, Parks Canada recommends staying calm and trying to attract attention while conserving your energy.

Swimmers caught in a rip current should not try to swim against it, but should swim parallel to the shore, toward the breaking waves.

