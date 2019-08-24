Dangerous surf advisory issued for P.E.I. National Park

Surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous on Saturday.

Entering the water is not recommended, according to a Parks Canada media release.

Rip currents are possible along the shores due to high winds and surf conditions.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. The water returns to sea to form the rip current, a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore.

Swimmers can become trapped in the current and be swept offshore.

Parks Canada advises that if someone is caught in a rip current they should stay calm, attract attention, conserve energy and tread water until help arrives.

