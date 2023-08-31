Parks Canada warns of dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park

Surf conditions at P.E.I. National Park on Thursday are being rated as dangerous, Parks Canada is warning.

"Rip currents are a hazard on P.E.I. beaches and form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach," the agency said in an email Thursday morning.

"One of the ways this water returns to sea is to form a rip current; a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore. The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore."

If you are caught in a rip current, it's recommended you stay calm, tread water and conserve energy while attracting attention. Swimmers can also try to swim parallel to the shore to break out of the current.

If caught in a rip current, don't try to swim against it back toward shore. Instead, let it take you out to deeper water where its force will less, or swim horizontally along the shore until you are able to swim back in. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The best defence against a rip current is to stay on the beach.

The danger is particularly high on beaches that do not have lifeguards on duty.