Parks Canada warns of dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park

Rip currents are present in most parts of P.E.I. National Park Thursday, with surf conditions varying from moderate to dangerous.

Surf conditions are moderate on most beaches in the park, but listed as dangerous at Greenwich. Parks Canada is reporting rip currents all along the North Shore.

Rip currents form when heavy surf pushes water up on the shore and it runs away from the beach in narrow channels. They're too fast to swim against, and swimmers can be quickly swept offshore.

If you are caught in a rip current, it's recommended you stay calm, tread water and conserve energy while attracting attention. Swimmers can also try to swim parallel to the shore to break out of the current.

If caught in a rip current, don't try to swim against it. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The best defence against a rip current is to stay on the beach.