Parks Canada warns of dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park Monday

Surf conditions on P.E.I.'s north shore are considered dangerous Monday, according to Parks Canada.

The agency recommends against entering the water within the P.E.I. National Park to ensure visitor safety. That's due to the formation of rip currents: a narrow stream of water that moves away from the shoreline.

Rip currents can catch swimmers up in the rapid tides and sweep them offshore.

If you are caught in a rip current, it's recommended to stay calm, tread water and conserve energy while attracting attention. Swimmers can also try to swim parallel to the shore to break out of the current.

There are three sections of the P.E.I. National Park along the north shore: Cavendish to North Rustico, Brackley to Dalvay and the Greenwich peninsula.