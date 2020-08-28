New warning issued about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park
Parks Canada is once more warning swimmers to stay out of the water in P.E.I. National Park.
Swimming not recommended due to potential rip currents
Surf conditions in the park are considered dangerous due to strong winds from the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Surf conditions have been dangerous on P.E.I.'s North Shore for much of the last week.
P.E.I. beaches are prone to rip currents. These occur when high surf pushes a lot of water onto the beach, which then rushes back out to sea in narrow channels. These currents are too strong to swim against.
If you do get caught in a rip current, stay calm and try to attract attention.
If no help is forthcoming, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, and then swim back to the beach.
