New warning issued about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada is again warning people to stay out of the water in P.E.I. National Park.

Surf conditions in the park are considered dangerous due to strong winds from the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Surf conditions have been dangerous on P.E.I.'s North Shore for much of the last week.

P.E.I. beaches are prone to rip currents. These occur when high surf pushes a lot of water onto the beach, which then rushes back out to sea in narrow channels. These currents are too strong to swim against.

If you do get caught in a rip current, stay calm and try to attract attention.

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

If no help is forthcoming, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, and then swim back to the beach.

