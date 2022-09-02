Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park Friday

Surf conditions off beaches in P.E.I. National Park are dangerous and people should not enter the water, according to a warning issued by Parks Canada Friday.

Rip currents are a common hazard on P.E.I. beaches. They form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach.

A rip current forms when the water runs back out to sea in a narrow channel. Swimmers can become trapped in the rapidly moving current and get swept offshore.

The best defence against a rip current is to stay on the beach, as Parks Canada was advising on Friday.

This image illustrates that to escape from a rip current, you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

Swimmers who do get caught in a rip current are advised to stay calm, try to attract the attention of someone on shore, and conserve energy — the current is too strong and fighting it will just tire them out.

There are two choices if nobody is around to assist: You can tread water and let the sea carry you out until the current strength eases, at which point the waves will eventually assist you back to shore, or you can swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current.