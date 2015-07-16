Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

P.E.I. National Park is advising visitors that surf conditions are dangerous Wednesday, with a risk of rip currents.

Storms Tuesday have churned up the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and park officials are recommending people stay out of the water. Beach-goers should take care everywhere on the Island.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. The water can then rush back out to sea in a narrow channel, causing a current that is too strong to swim against.

If you are caught in a rip current.

Stay calm. Attract attention.

Do not try to swim against the current. Tread water until help arrives.

If no help is available, swim parallel to the current until you are out of it, then make your way back to shore.

