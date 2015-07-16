Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park
P.E.I. National Park is advising visitors that surf conditions are dangerous Wednesday, with a risk of rip currents.
Swimming is not recommended
P.E.I. National Park is advising visitors that surf conditions are dangerous Wednesday, with a risk of rip currents.
Storms Tuesday have churned up the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and park officials are recommending people stay out of the water. Beach-goers should take care everywhere on the Island.
Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. The water can then rush back out to sea in a narrow channel, causing a current that is too strong to swim against.
If you are caught in a rip current.
- Stay calm. Attract attention.
- Do not try to swim against the current. Tread water until help arrives.
- If no help is available, swim parallel to the current until you are out of it, then make your way back to shore.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.