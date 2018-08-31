Gregory A. Cann appointed P.E.I. Supreme Court judge

Cann is a partner at Cox & Palmer and a former president of the P.E.I. branch of the Canadian Bar Association. (Cox & Palmer)

The Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island has a new judge — Gregory A. Cann has been appointed to the position which was occupied by Justice Gordon Campbell.

Campbell elected to become a supernumerary, or retired part-time judge, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Cann's appointment was announced by federal Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould in a news release.

Cann, a partner at Cox & Palmer, was born in Shawinigan, Que. After getting an undergraduate degree from Acadia University, he graduated from Dalhousie Law School.

Called to P.E.I. bar in 1991

He was called to the Nova Scotia bar in 1989 and the P.E.I. bar in 1991. He practised civil litigation and received the Queen's Counsel designation in 2007.

Cann has served as P.E.I. branch president of the Canadian Bar Association and a member of council of the Law Society of Prince Edward Island, the release said.

For many years, he chaired the Continuing Legal Education Committee and taught the bar admission course.

Former CMHA president for P.E.I.

"Justice Cann believes strongly in the importance of mental health and has been an advocate for those struggling with mental illness," the release said.

He has served as president of the P.E.I. branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association and on the board of directors of Fitzroy Centre.

Cann lives in Charlottetown with his spouse, Nancy Birt. They have three children.

