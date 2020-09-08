P.E.I. actor-musician faces 3 sex-related charges

A P.E.I. musician and actor was in court briefly Tuesday facing three sex-related charges.

Aaron Philip Crane, 36, of Charlottetown is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

All the charges relate to one person under the age of 18.

Crane has not entered a plea to the charges and they have not been proven in court.

His case will be back in P.E.I. Supreme Court, Sept. 30.

