Financial support offered to P.E.I. workers, businesses impacted by COVID-19

Restaurants, gyms and other businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions are eligible for new support programs announced by the province Thursday.

They include a 25 per cent wage rebate on payroll for the period of Jan. 19-31.

In addition, eligibility for support programs in place for workers and people who are self employed have been extended to Jan. 31.

The Emergency Payment for Workers program provides a $500 payment to workers and self-employed individuals who have lost income due to the public health restrictions announced since Dec. 17, and show they have been laid off completely or had their hours reduced by at least 25 per cent.

The Emergency Income for Self-Employed provides up to $300 a week for self-employed Islanders who are unable to access federal support programs.

On Tuesday, the Chief Public Health Office announced new restrictions expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 31. They include the closing of gyms and other indoor recreational facilities. Restaurants are prohibited from offering indoor dining, and retail businesses must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Details on P.E.I.'s COVID-19 support programs can be found online.