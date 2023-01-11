Neighbours speak out about supervised injection site in Charlottetown

Some people who live and operate businesses close to 33 Belmont St. in Charlottetown — the site chosen by the provincial government to be a supervised injection site — expressed concern Wednesday about how it could impact property values.

The provincial government calls the site an "overdose prevention site." People will be able to take previously-obtained drugs to the facility. Those drugs will be tested for the presence of dangerous substances such as fentanyl.

People will then be able to consume drugs on-site — intravenously, intranasally and orally. They will be monitored to ensure an overdose doesn't occur, and will be offered assistance if one does occur.

About 40 people attended the first information session on the supervised injection site Wednesday afternoon.

CBC News spoke with several community members at the meeting, but none wanted to be interviewed. Neighbours of the site told CBC they are worried about property values going down, negative impacts to businesses in the area, public substance use — and many said they feel government should have consulted them before the site was chosen.

A fence is being put up for privacy, and staff will have a presence outside the facility to 'ensure safe and orderly operations,' says Shawn Martin, harm reduction co-ordinator with the provincial Chief Public Health Office. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"We know that overdose prevention sites reduce public substance use, and reduces the number of discarded needles — two challenges we face today," said Shawn Martin, harm reduction co-ordinator with the Chief Public Health Office, adding that clean needles will be provided, and used needles disposed of, at the site.

In addition to two public consultations on Wednesday, officials knocked on doors of neighbours in the area to gauge concerns, Martin said. However, some people at the meeting said they heard about the site through local media.

While other options were looked at, the location on Belmont Street was chosen because it is within a 20-minute walk of other services including the Charlottetown Outreach Centre and Park Street emergency shelter, Martin said.

A fence is being put up for privacy and staff will have a presence outside the facility to "ensure safe and orderly operations," Martin said.

Rise in overdoses, overdose deaths

"It allows us to establish a service to address the urgent public health needs we face today. Overdoses are up, overdose deaths, sadly are up," Martin said, adding 1.6 kg of fentanyl was recently seized by RCMP.

In 2022, there were at least 30 opioid-related overdoses on P.E.I., but officials are still awaiting numbers from the last few months of the year before determining a total number, as well as how many of those overdoses resulted in deaths, according to a slideshow presented at the meeting. (Government of Prince Edward Island)

Some who attended the public meeting expressed concern that people who use drugs were paid to take part in a government survey.

Martin said people were given a $10 gift card for groceries to take the survey.

"I have not walked a mile in their shoes. I don't have their expertise. So when we take their time and speak with them that's why it is important that they be compensated for their time and expertise," Martin said.

Of the 55 people surveyed who have lived experiences with drug use, 87 per cent indicated they would use the site, he said.

Angele DesRoches, left, program director with PEERS, and Tessa Rogers, PEERS street outreach co-ordinator, both say they are excited to work at the safe injection site. (Tony Davis/CBC)

PEERS Alliance was announced at the operators of the facility on Wednesday afternoon.

"Community members have been telling PEERS Alliance we needed supervised consumption services in our province since about 2018," said Angele DesRoches, program director with PEERS.

"I'm excited to see where this can go. Also very much appreciating the drug-checking services which will be operating out of the site and really allowing folks to make informed decisions on what they are consuming," said Tessa Rogers, street outreach co-ordinator for PEERS.

'Being a good neighbour'

DesRoches said she understands the concerns of people living nearby the centre.

"As the operator, the space was part of the contract, so we look forward to working with decision makers around how they are set up to support us," said DesRoches.

"Being a good neighbour is very important to us — that we are able to not only meet the needs of participants, but also respond to the needs of community.... For us this project isn't a success unless we can also be a good neighbour."

An image showing the plan for how the inside of the safe injection site will be set up. (Government of Prince Edward Island)

Some of the concerns DesRoches heard about are things already happening such as people tenting in the area or discarding needles, she said.

"We are hopeful that an introduction of a overdose prevention site helps to solve or address some of those issues."

The supervised injection site will be open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday the site will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Martin said.

A tender is out for renovations to the building, and closes on Feb. 14. The centre is expected to be up and running in the spring.