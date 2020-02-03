Changes coming to child custody exchange program on P.E.I.

A program to keep children and families safe while they're involved in family court matters is getting an overhaul, and the province is looking for contractors to deliver the new program.

The Supervised Access and Exchange program was created four years ago, following a coroner's inquest into the 2013 death of Nash Campbell.

To handle the safe transfer of children, one parent drops off the child at an appointed time. The other parent picks up the child a short while later. The contractor provides supervision at a neutral location and avoids the need for parents to meet face to face. Supervised visits are conducted along the same lines.

Last week, the Department of Justice issued a request for proposals for one or more contractors to supervise the exchange and visitation of children involving high-conflict custody matters.

The newly redesigned program, like its predecessor, will "de-escalate the opportunity for conflict," according to Clare Henderson, director of family law and court services.

"We've identified opportunities to provide additional support," Henderson said.

'A real barrier'

The program has been used by 52 families since its inception four years ago, at locations including Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague and O'Leary.

Individuals may have family violence issues, or mental health or addictions challenges, according to the province's request for proposals.

Parents involved in the program may have family violence issues, or mental health and addictions challenges. 'The opportunity for conflict may escalate if they have contact with each other,' says Clare Henderson, director of family law and court services. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Changes to the program are designed to reduce the need for the courts to be involved. Currently, parents must obtain a court order to gain access to the program, or to extend their participation in it.

A provincial "clinician" will now oversee the program and work with the new contractors, according to Henderson.

Families will have to go to court to join the program, but the clinician, who will be a staff member in the family law service, can extend a parent's participation in the program without having to go back to court.

"From an access to justice perspective, it makes it more feasible for the parties to continue," Henderson said.

Violence prevention advocates applaud the changes.

"It's very difficult for some parents to get in front of the courts," said Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services. "When you require having a lawyer or you require another court appearance … that's a real barrier."

Links to educational resources for parents

Other changes to the program aim to gather greater input from families, including use of surveys, "so that we can get more direct feedback," Henderson said.

The newly redesigned program also has links to new educational resources for parents, including classroom sessions.

The classroom sessions teach parents how to make decisions without conflict, Henderson said.

Daycare centres around the Island have frequently been used as designated sites for the supervised visits and exchanges. That could continue, according to Henderson, depending on which new contractors are selected.

The program aims to help families deal with conflict without violence.

"Our ultimate goal," said Henderson, "is that there are no children and no families enrolled in this program."

The deadline for responding to the request for proposals is Feb. 19. The province aims to select its new contractors in March.

