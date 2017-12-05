P.E.I. Superstores donate 1,000 reusable bags to food bank

Superstores on P.E.I. have responded to a need at Charlottetown's Upper Room Food Bank for reusable grocery bags.

The food bank has been trying to respond to a ban on single-use check-out bags that came into effect on P.E.I. July 1.

The food bank had been saving bags all year, and told CBC News this week it hoped its donors would get into the habit of donating bags as well as food.

When managers of the four Superstores on the Island read about the problem, they arranged to donate 1,000 of the bags.

"It reminded us that there are unintended consequences sometimes of a good thing," said Marc Boudreau, director of corporate affairs for Loblaw Atlantic.

"When we found out that the Upper Room Food Bank was really needing some help in distributing the food that they raise, we decided to step up."

Boudreau also offered $1,000 in gift cards. Boudreau said Loblaw's has learned in its work with food banks that summer can be a slower time for donations.

