Face masks to become mandatory while shopping at Superstores
Masks or face coverings will be mandatory when entering any Atlantic Superstore on Prince Edward Island or in New Brunswick as of Sept. 1, officials with Loblaw say.
Disposable masks will be available at store locations, officials say
Disposable masks will be available at all store locations.
Company officials said according to health guidance, wearing a face mask or face covering is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Superstore is not the only grocery chain to adopt the face mask policy.
Beginning Saturday, face masks become mandatory at all No Frills stores.
