Superior Sanitation fire started in truck's engine compartment, says inspector

A fire at Superior Sanitation last Friday involving five trucks started in the engine compartment of one of the vehicles, says Charlottetown fire Inspector Kent Mitchell.

The Charlottetown Fire Department responded with three trucks to the fire outside Superior Sanitation early Friday evening and had the situation under control within about an hour, but not before several large trucks parked at the waste management facility went up in flames.

Mitchell said the fire was accidental and was most likely the result of a mechanical or electrical malfunction.

"We've deemed this fire to be accidental originating from the engine compartment of one of the trucks," said Mitchell.

"Then heat exposure and fire exposure caught the other trucks on fire."

Engine fires are uncommon — Mitchell said he sees only a few each year — and Islanders shouldn't worry too much over their own engines catching fire as long as they are maintained.

"Just keep up on your maintenance. If you hear or smell anything come from your car, get it checked," he said.

