Fire at Superior Sanitation in Charlottetown, police, firefighters responding
Charlottetown Police are responding to a fire at Superior Sanitation in Charlottetown along with the Charlottetown Fire Department District 2.
Police say the call came in around 5:32 p.m. on Friday and are not offering any more details at this time as the situation is ongoing.
Greenisle truck fire. <a href="https://t.co/JJ0yjL3BIk">pic.twitter.com/JJ0yjL3BIk</a>—@TomSteepe
More to come.