Fire at Superior Sanitation in Charlottetown, police, firefighters responding
PEI·New

Charlottetown Police are responding to a fire at Superior Sanitation in Charlottetown along with the Charlottetown Fire Department District 2.

Police say call came in at 5:32 p.m.

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
Flames could be seen from across the highway. (Jim Ferguson/CBC)

Police say the call came in around 5:32 p.m. on Friday and are not offering any more details at this time as the situation is ongoing.

More to come.

