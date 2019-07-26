Fire at Superior Sanitation in Charlottetown, police, firefighters responding

Charlottetown Police are responding to a fire outside of Superior Sanitation in Charlottetown along with the Charlottetown Fire Department District 2.

Police say the call came in around 5:32 p.m. on Friday and are not offering any more details at this time as the situation is ongoing.

Greenisle truck fire. <a href="https://t.co/JJ0yjL3BIk">pic.twitter.com/JJ0yjL3BIk</a> —@TomSteepe

More to come.