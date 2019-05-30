Here are some of the best places on P.E.I. to catch a sunrise or sunset

Is P.E.I. one of the best provinces in the country to catch a sunset and sunrise?

It could be, as Islanders have a wide array of places they love to venture to so they can see the horizon light up.

On Thursday, we asked where you like to go to see the sunrise on P.E.I.

Sunrise or sunset, these are stellar places to be

Living on the Island, just about anywhere will offer an incredible view of a sunset or a sunrise.

Whether it's from your living room window, lakeside somewhere, on a beach, by a harbour or even out at sea, "there is no such thing as a bad place on P.E.I. to see a sunrise or sunset," so said commenter Monica Winn.

Either way, here are your pictures and places of some of the best spots to see the sun — and a handy map to track some of these locations.

Sandra White captured this beautiful view off Wood Islands. Lovely! (Submitted by Sandra White)

Spotted in West River, this place will offer a stunning view of the sun. (Submitted by Ann Visser)

Incredible view from the Charlottetown Harbour. (Submitted by Sharon Neill)

The orange sky from Tryon River. (Submitted by Lori J. Robinson)

Spotted from East River, this view is one not to miss. (Submitted by David Power)

All is calm in Rustico. (Submitted by Crissy Adams)

This photo was caught sailing off of Judes Point, in western P.E.I. (Submitted by Kenny An Lois McRae)

The Souris skyline looks like fire under the pretty sun. (Submitted by Shelley M LaVie)

Tracey Corrigan shared this spectacular view from Tracadie Beach. (Submitted by Tracey Corrigan)

Hard to beat a view like this from Nail Pond. (Submitted by Jamie Fitzgerald)

Not only is the sun a beautiful sight, there's lots to see in Slemon Park to go along with it. (Submitted by Darlene Morrissey)

French River really lights up under the sun. (Submitted by Elizabeth Campbell)

