Flurries and falling temperatures ahead for P.E.I.

Following Sunday's snowfall, crews continue to work to clear roads across the province on Monday morning.

Environment Canada said flurries paired with dropping temperatures can be expected on Monday with northerly winds of 30 km/h, gusts at about 50 km/h. Temperatures are likely to fall to about minus eight Monday afternoon, with a wind chill near minus 15.

Dispatchers said roads are snow-covered with icy patches in both central and western parts of the Island, with partially covered roads in eastern areas.

Prince County dispatchers said there is still some drifting in the region, however, visibility for the most part is fairly good.

RCMP said main roads on the Island are slushy and slippery, and side roads are snow-covered and very slippery.

Dispatchers are asking Islanders to give themselves a little extra time to clear vehicles of snow and to drive carefully.

We are on patrol this morning. Main Roads are slushy (and slippery) with the salt doing it’s job. Side roads are snow covered and very slippery. Not a good morning to be rushing around so... leave a little earlier than normal and take your time!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafePEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafePEI</a> Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/ZcbZAETXM8">pic.twitter.com/ZcbZAETXM8</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Both the French Language School Board and P.EI. Public Schools Branch have announced a one-hour delay.

More P.E.I. news