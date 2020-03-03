UPEI Sunday bus pilot project extended after successful run

UPEI and T3 Transit will continue to offer a Sunday bus route to students living at the Dutch Inn in Cornwall who need to get to Charlottetown.

The service was offered as a month-long pilot in January after numerous complaints were made by UPEI students.

"We know transportation as far as T3 goes is limited on Sundays and this was an option that we decided we would give it a try to really see exactly how much interest was there," says Jonathan Oliver, director of ancillary services at UPEI.

The UPEI Sunday bus began running January 12. After a slow start, passenger usage picked up to an average of 30 to 35 passengers every Sunday.

Oliver said the numbers are "very comparable" to other routes throughout the week.

More than 90 UPEI students live at the Dutch Inn in Cornwall. The university and owners of the Dutch Inn reached an agreement to rent rooms to students in need, but before this pilot project, there was no transportation available to students on Sundays.

This lack of accessibility meant students living at the Dutch Inn could not leave for meals, extracurricular activities or social gatherings in Charlottetown, unless they were able to pay for taxis.

'Opportunity to explore'

In December last year, UPEI students approached T3 Transit and requested a Sunday bus be added from Cornwall to UPEI. The university and T3 agreed to pay for a one-month trial.

"It gives them an opportunity to explore and see the downtown as well, which I think is good," Jonathan Oliver.

The service offers three runs every Sunday.

Oliver said the bus route will continue month to month, based on demand.

