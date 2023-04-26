P.E.I. Sudanese community worries about loved ones trapped back home

Members of P.E.I.'s Sudanese community say they fear for loved ones who are still living in the war-torn country.

Hundreds have been killed since conflict between the Sudanese government and paramilitary forces broke out over a week ago.

Charlottetown's Taha Ismail says he's been having a hard time reaching family and friends in Sudan.

"Now in this situation we only have to pray for them, you know, just to be safe. You know, we don't like anything else. We just need them to survive," said Ismail, adding he hopes for a solution in Sudan as soon as possible.

Smoke rises from the skyline in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on April 16. The country's military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation. (Marwan Ali/The Associated Press)

"I tried to call my friends and family in Darfur," he said, but he hasn't been able to contact them.

"They don't have electricity, and even, they don't have food… and also they don't have medical supplies."

Ismail left western Sudan for Libya along with his wife and two children to escape violence in Darfur, where millions have been killed or displaced over the last two decades.

"I spent over three years and six months in Libya," he said.

Ismail and his family eventually landed in P.E.I. as refugees in 2019.

Ismail with his wife, Mona Tahir, and children, Loui and Lojiean. (Shane Ross/CBC)

With the new conflict engulfing the country, Ismail fears more people will suffer the same fate.

"Unfortunately this militia, you know, they took everything they want, you know, even from citizens… they took their anything, their money, whatever they needed they take it from civilians. So, it is very hard to survive," he said.

"It's a very serious and bad situation."