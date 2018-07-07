Ouch! How to treat that nasty sunburn

A few days ago, Islanders were basking in sunny, 30 C weather.

Today, more than a few are likely nursing some pretty nasty sunburns — or at least some creative tan lines.

Their necks are red, it hurts to hug, and when they sleep, it's sheets on, sheets off all night long.

What now?

Here's what Mona O'Shea, a registered nurse for 35 years, recommends:

Cool down

Take a dip in a pool, the ocean, or bathtub, she advises.

"You want to cool down your skin," O'Shea says.

That could also mean applying cold compresses to the skin, but don't apply ice directly to a burn. Put it in a plastic bag and then wrap it in a towel, she suggests.

Apply lotion

Use lotion but not oil-based ones — "they'll just repel, it won't get absorbed."

Aloe vera works well for mild sunburns, she says.

"If it's painful, then I would encourage people to use an ibuprofen or an Aspirin perhaps to deal with the discomfort and the inflammation."

Resist the urge to pop blisters, but it's OK to peel away dead skin if it's healed underneath, says nurse Mona O'Shea. (Shutterstock)

Don't pop the blisters

Resist the temptation.

"If you pop blisters it can lead to infection, so you need to leave your blisters intact," O'Shea says. "Your skin will heal but it will take time."

There's nothing that says you can't peel the flaking skin, though, as long it's healed underneath and causes no discomfort. Fun!

Drink lots of water

"When you get a sunburn, the skin draws the fluid … so you really really need to replenish your fluids," O'Shea says.

"You can become dehydrated much more quickly with a sunburn. This will also help to heal your sunburn."

Wear loose, breathable clothing

This will help prevent skin irritation, "because it would hurt," O'Shea says.

And try not to expose your skin to more sun.

When to seek medical attention

If you or your child has severe blistering over a large portion of your body, you should see a health professional, O'Shea advises.

"And I would think if you develop a fever or chills or you're lightheaded and a little confused, then you would need to seek medical attention."

