Power out in Summerside

The city of Summerside, P.E.I., is without power at this hour.
"We are currently experiencing a city-wide power outage. Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. At this point there is no estimated time frame," said a message on the city's Facebook page just after 5:30 p.m. AT.
Summerside has its own electric utility to service about 7,000 customers. It is separate from Maritime Electric, which services the rest of the Island.
"Thank you for your patience. Crews are working diligently in our substation to restore power," said the city's Facebook page around 7:15 p.m.
There is still no timeframe on when power will be restored.
Many Summerside residents have taken to Facebook asking for an update and a timeframe.
