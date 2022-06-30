Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Summerville

A 17-year-old has been transported to Halifax with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car when he stepped out to the road seemingly to help some wildlife.

RCMP says 17-year-old appears to have gotten out of vehicle to help wildlife

CBC News ·
Kings District RCMP says they received a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on Route 3 in Summerville, P.E.I., on Wednesday at around 9:50 p.m. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

A 17-year-old has been transported to Halifax with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Wednesday night. It appears the teen had stepped onto the road to try to help some wildlife. 

Kings District RCMP say they received a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on Route 3 in Summerville, P.E.I., on Wednesday at around 9:50 p.m. The Vernon River Fire Department and Island EMS also attended the scene, where they found a teen in life-threatening conditions.

"Preliminary investigation seems to indicate that the male had been a passenger in a vehicle," said Sgt. Shaun Coady.

"That vehicle had stopped so that he could assist wildlife that was on the roadway and he was subsequently struck by a passing vehicle."

Coady said the wildlife seems to have been a group of raccoons.

He said the driver of the car which struck the teenager stopped and stayed at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from Angela Walker

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now