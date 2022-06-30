Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Summerville

A 17-year-old has been transported to Halifax with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Wednesday night. It appears the teen had stepped onto the road to try to help some wildlife.

Kings District RCMP say they received a report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on Route 3 in Summerville, P.E.I., on Wednesday at around 9:50 p.m. The Vernon River Fire Department and Island EMS also attended the scene, where they found a teen in life-threatening conditions.

"Preliminary investigation seems to indicate that the male had been a passenger in a vehicle," said Sgt. Shaun Coady.

"That vehicle had stopped so that he could assist wildlife that was on the roadway and he was subsequently struck by a passing vehicle."

Coady said the wildlife seems to have been a group of raccoons.

He said the driver of the car which struck the teenager stopped and stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.