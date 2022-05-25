Instigator in youth beating video sentenced to 18 months probation

A 14-year-old boy was sentenced to 18 months probation on Wednesday for his role in an attack on a 13-year-old boy last November.

The older boy had earlier pleaded guilty in Summerside youth court. Neither he nor the victim can be identified because of provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A video of the Nov. 10, 2021, incident was shared widely on social media, showing the victim being punched and kicked numerous times at Heather Moyse Park in Summerside, as other young people stood around the two boys and watched. CBC has viewed the video but is choosing not to broadcast or post any of it.

New video evidence was also submitted Wednesday that showed the victim eventually fighting back.

Judge Krista MacKay told the accused what he did was atrocious and shocking.

She said it was also shocking to see so many bystanders not doing anything while the younger boy was being hit.

The Grade 8 student who was attacked suffered from anxiety and had recently changed schools.

In a victim impact statement, he told the court: "The incident that day really messed up my life ... I realized that day I had no friends and felt hopeless."

I didn't ask to have these challenges with my learning and anxiety, and I can't change who I am. - Victim in youth court case

His mother told CBC News the boy missed three and a half months of school as a result of the incident, and still has no interest in trying to make new friends.

"I didn't expect to be made fun of for my disabilities," the boy wrote in his statement. "I didn't ask to have these challenges with my learning and anxiety, and I can't change who I am. I do not trust people anymore."

The 14-year-old aggressor has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

He must also go to school and attend any counselling or programs that may be ordered for him.

