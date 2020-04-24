Group working to open women and children's shelter in Summerside

A group of women in Summerside, P.E.I., is trying to open an overnight shelter for women and children in the area because they say there's a need.

The project is being taken on by Kathleen Terry, Margie Fowler and Susan DesRoche.

Fowler says the group was prompted to do something after an incident last winter where Fowler and Terry took a woman in off the street near their neighbourhood.

"We actually drove her to Charlottetown and left her in the hands of people at Blooming House," she said.

"We certainly haven't forgotten about her, but it was the incentive … the three of us have been working tirelessly to pursue efforts toward securing a much-needed women's shelter in Summerside."

'We want something that's 24/7'

The group has been developing the project for at least a year, and has met with community organizations such as The Boys and Girls Club of Summerside.

DesRoche said she'd like to see the shelter offer various kinds of assistance to families, such as transportation, legal help and child care.

"It's just the basic life skills that we need," she said.

"If we can help them with those skills and then help their families, then I think that Summerside and Prince Edward Island would be a better place."

I personally feel we need to try to get behind groups like this that are trying to make a difference for our city. — Coun. Cory Snow

In 2019, the province published a needs assessment on emergency shelters across the Island. In it, transportation is mentioned as a barrier for those living in Summerside who are trying to access shelter services in Charlottetown.

There are only three women's shelters in P.E.I.: Chief Mary Bernard Memorial Shelter in Lennox Island and Blooming House and Anderson House in Charlottetown.

DesRoche and Fowler said it's time for Summerside to offer this resource to those who are vulnerable.

"We just know that there's nothing here in Summerside at this particular time for women and their children," Fowler said.

"We just felt that given the lack of apparent services … we want something that's 24/7."

The women plan to name the shelter LifeHouse and said the challenge right now is finding a location for the proposed shelter in order to secure government funding.

Fowler said they have a couple of places in mind, but won't be able to move forward until the pandemic has subsided.

"COVID-19 has changed everything, but we're determined to have this happen," she said.

"We know we have people behind us."

Letter to province

Summerside Coun. Cory Snow said the group approached the city in January about the idea.

He said the city is sending a letter to the province, asking for its support.

"Realistically, the province has the biggest role to play in this," he said.

"I personally feel we need to try to get behind groups like this that are trying to make a difference for our city."

In an email to CBC, the province said it's been in contact with LifeHouse about the interest for the shelter, and said it looks "forward to continuing this process once COVID measures are eased."

