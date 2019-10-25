'So good for everyone': Summerside businesses rally to save Halloween event

A popular Halloween event in downtown Summerside is back on after local businesses scrambled to make it happen.

The annual Witches on Water Street event had previously been hosted by Downtown Summerside. Businesses would open their doors to trick-or-treating children for a few hours the weekend before Halloween.

But on Friday, the business association said the event would not go ahead this year. It had grown so popular it was too much for some businesses to take on.

"I was really disappointed as a parent, and as someone who really enjoys and appreciates the event and what it does for the community," said Sean Aylward, owner of The Humble Barber. "And then, as a business owner, I was surprised and mad."

Since learning the event was cancelled, Aylward and other local business owners have worked together to organize the event themselves. It is now scheduled for Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

'Just do it myself'

Aylward said he enjoys opening his business for the event. He said he has met people who later became customers.

But more importantly, he said, he sees it as an opportunity to give back to his community.

After news came out on Friday that the event was not going ahead, Aylward said he heard from a number of customers who were "sour." That prompted him to clarify on social media that he had not advocated for the event to be cancelled.

"I value our community, I value my customers, families that come in," he said. "People support me so much, and I did not want everybody thinking that I was turning my back on them over a couple hundred dollars in candy and an event that's so good for everyone."

Sean Aylward went shopping with his daughter, Lily, to get candy for Sunday's event. (Submitted by Sean Aylward)

Aylward said he soon started getting messages from other business owners who felt the same way. "I figured I might as well just do it myself."

He said it didn't take long for a number of businesses to jump on board. Some offered to help cover the cost of candy if there were businesses that could not take on the expense.

Aylward said about 25 businesses and groups are set to take part.

