Nearly $7M in upgrades coming to Summerside sports facilities

Several sports facilities in Summerside, P.E.I., will be getting upgrades as part of preparations for the 2023 Canada Winter Games, which will be played on the Island.

A domed training facility will be built on the grounds outside Credit Union Place, skyboxes will be added to the arena and the Silver Fox Curling Club will get some renovations.

The upgrades total nearly $7 million. The federal government is contributing over $2.4 million, with the province putting up more than $2 million and the city of Summerside spending nearly $2.4 million.

The dome will add a second turf field to the area and replace the existing grass field on Bob Dewar Avenue.

The second turf is a "necessity" to be able to host national and international events in sports like soccer and football, said J.P. Desrosiers director of community services with the city.

The dome will add a second turf field to the area and replace the existing grass field on Bob Dewar Avenue.

"Without having a second facility, turf facility, on the same grounds, essentially made it impossible for us to bid on those events. Now that opens the doors for us."

Desrosiers said it will give Summerside and Prince County athletes the opportunity to train year-round.

"I'm very excited. I think it is one of those elements to our facilities and our recreation offerings in our community, and our region, that has been missing for a number of years," he said.

Construction on the nearly $5.8 million project is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.

Six new skyboxes will be installed in Eastlink Arena at Credit Union Place.

Upgrades to the facilities at Credit Union Place include gym training space as well as five new skybox lounges, a release from the province said.

On Twitter, the city posted that the new sky boxes will feature, "an improved press box/media room, along with premium seating with high-level furnishings."

These upgrades will cost about $500,000.

Construction on the skyboxes is expected to start in September, according to a tweet from the city.

Work at the Silver Fox Curling Club will total about $500,000. (Government of Prince Edward Island)

Work at the Silver Fox Curling Club will include renovations to change rooms, the spectator viewing area and reception area. There will also be upgrades to signage, lighting and sound systems.

Viewing systems will be replaced and spectator seating will be upgraded, said a release from the province.

Work at that facility will total about $500,000.

