Winter sports festival coming to Summerside in January

Next month, residents and visitors to Summerside, P.E.I., will have the chance to try their hands at activities ranging from axe throwing to fat biking to tree throwing and more.

It's all part of a winter festival, called Barbegazi.

The City of Summerside announced Monday that it has partnered with Tourism P.E.I. to host the festival in January.

'Rediscovering the fun of winter'

Barbegazi is described as a "winter action sports festival." It was developed in Montreal, and the firm behind it, Tribu Expérientiel, says this is the first time it will be hosted in Atlantic Canada.

"Barbegazi is about rediscovering the fun of winter with new sports and new games along the way," said event producer Nicolas Synnott in a press release.

Along with the more action-packed activities are attractions for all ages, including indoor inflatables.

The Barbegazi festival has been hosted in Montreal, and features a range of winter activities. (Barbegazi/Facebook)

Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart said the city hopes to provide a family-friendly winter event for Summerside residents, while also having the goal of attracting more visitors to the city during the winter.

"2019's version of Barbegazi will be a test sample of what is perhaps to come as we consider making a large winter festival part of our event offerings here in Summerside."

Free event

The event will be held at Credit Union Place Jan. 18 and 19, 2019, and will be free to attend.

Economic Development and Tourism Minister Chris Palmer says he hopes the event "will create a positive economic spin off for our province as a whole."

