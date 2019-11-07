Not just high-fives: Summerside hockey team looking for 'performer' to be new mascot
'They will have creative control, within reason, of what show they put on'
They won't have to shoot or score, but the Summerside Western Capitals hope their newest recruit will add just as much excitement for the junior hockey team and their fans as the players do.
The P.E.I. team is getting set to hold auditions for a new mascot.
The Capitals have been without a mascot since 2015 — when the big, red fluffy character known as Cappy retired.
But no longer.
Brianna Flood, who helps with marketing for the Capitals, said the management team put out a call to fans for new designs and a name that best represents the organization. They received more than 100 submissions.
We're looking for somebody to pump up the crowds and enhance their experience.— Brianna Flood
"It was amazing the entries that we got," Flood said. "We were so impressed with the creativity and just the different ways that people looked at the team."
She said the design and name will be revealed later in the year, but in the meantime, they are looking for the "secret identity behind the mascot."
"Whether before the game, during intermissions and post-game, we're looking for somebody to pump up the crowds and enhance their experience," she said.
They are holding auditions Nov. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Summerside. Flood said they hope to unveil the new mascot and the person behind it at the New Year's Eve game at Credit Union Place.
Flood said the team is looking for more than a mascot that just gives high-fives and poses for pictures with fans.
"We're looking for a performer," Flood said. "Whether it's a dancer or a gymnast, a skater, just an all around performer because they will have creative control, within reason, of what show they put on."
Anyone interested in auditioning can email capsarmy33@gmail.com.
With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.
