Outbreaks of RSV, COVID declared over at Summerside long-term care home
Health P.E.I. says more partners-in-care and visitors will be permitted in facility
Just in time to allow for more Easter weekend visitors, two outbreaks have been declared over at Summerside's Wedgewood Manor
"Health P.E.I. would like to thank staff for their dedication in managing the COVID-19 and RSV outbreaks within this home," a news release issued on Friday said.
Long-term care residents will once again be permitted to have six partners-in-care and three designated visitors each, with two permitted at a resident's bedside at a time.
The 76-bed manor had declared a facility-wide outbreak of illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on Feb. 24.
Residents were allowed only three partners-in-care while it lasted, with only one of those present at a time.
Group activities were called off, residents couldn't freely mingle with each other, and staff could not move from group to group.
On March 23, the Sea household at Wedgewood Manor declared an outbreak of COVID-19 as well, while the RSV restrictions were still in place.
