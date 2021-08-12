Weapons, firearms, drugs seized by police in Summerside

A 41-year-old man was charged Wednesday with 13 firearms offences following a raid on a motel room in Summerside, P.E.I.

On Tuesday police from the Prince District Joint Forces Operations — which includes Summerside police, Kensington police, and RCMP — executed a search warrant on the Water Street motel room.

In an RCMP news release, police said they seized three unsecured firearms, ammunition and a small amount of methamphetamine, as well as several types of weapons including knives, machetes and a collapsible baton.

Appearing in a Summerside courtroom on Wednesday, the man was charged with

Eight counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order.

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon.

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 18.

