Waterfront park proposed for downtown Summerside

A group that includes local residents and Downtown Summerside Inc. is hoping to turn a piece of vacant waterfront land into a park that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Katriena McKay and Angie Arsenault, executive director of Downtown Summerside Inc., made the presentation to Summerside city council Monday night.

It involves about 0.8 hectares of land along Water Street by the old P.E.I. Bag Company. The land is listed for $750,000.

Arsenault said they would like the city to purchase the land and turn it into an "age friendly" park similar to Queen's Royal Park in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Part of the presentation to Summerside city council Monday night shows a diagram of the land. (Submitted by Katriena McKay)

"You could host events, you could have yoga in the park, tai chi in the park. There's some shaded trees, which is something that is scarce along our waterfront boardwalk."

She said they would also like to see some benches, picnic areas and perhaps a gazebo.

"There's so many different angles you could take, really."

