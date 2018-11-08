Summerside recount goes to Carrie Adams in Ward 8

Elections P.E.I. has completed a recount in Summerside's Ward 8, and found no change from the election night count.

The recount was triggered automatically because the difference between Carrie Adams and incumbent Tyler DesRoches was fewer than 10 votes.

After the recount the voting stands at

Carrie Adams: 456.

Tyler DesRoches: 451.

The recount started at 4 p.m. Wednesday and took a little more than an hour.

Tyler DesRoches was first elected in 2014.

Ward 8 is the Wilmot neighbourhood, in the southeast of the city.

More P.E.I. news