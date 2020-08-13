2 teenagers arrested following violent robbery

Two young people were arrested in the Charlottetown area in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a reported violent robbery in Summerside.

Summerside police say they were alerted shortly after midnight by hospital staff when the victim turned up at Prince County Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The victim told police that he was lured to Rotary Park by two people, both male, aged 17 and 18. Once in the park, the victim told police the two attacked him. They punched and kicked him, and hit him with a wooden object.

The two suspects then took the victim's car along with some personal items and fled, police said.

According to a news release from Summerside police, Charlottetown Police located the car just before 1 a.m. in the Charlottetown area. That discovery led police to the suspects, who were then arrested.

The suspects are facing charges of robbery with a weapon, theft of motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, as well as assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. Both suspects will be appearing in court later today.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from hospital.

Police said this was not a random incident, and that those involved knew each other.

More from CBC P.E.I.